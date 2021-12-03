OU men's basketball team's slide continues

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team can’t get over the hump so far this week.

The Braves are falling behind by double digits and rallying late only to fall in close games. That scenario played out for the third game this week Thursday in an 84-81 loss to Bethany. Ottawa has lost three straight games by a total of seven points.

Ottawa trailed as many as 16 points in the second half and then rallied. Ottawa came within a point at 81-80 with just less than a minute remaining, but could not close the rally.

Ottawa jumped on Bethany early in the second half to snap a 41-41 halftime tie. Ottawa led 49-45, but went cold. Bethany went on a 33-13 scoring streak to take a 78-62 lead with 4:06 remaining.

Ottawa shot 44.4 percent from the floor. Senior guard Perry Carroll paced the Braves with 18 points. Andre Jackson had 14 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Ian Moore scored 12 points and Ty Bland finished with 11 points. Bland also had three blocks.

Ottawa (7-3, 3-3) plays host to Bethel, which also is struggling, at 5 p.m. Saturday in Wilson Field House.