Lady Braves succumb to Bethany's big fourth quarter outburst

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's basketball team is still searching to put a full game together.

The Lady Braves were on the doorstep of ending its slide. Ottawa rallied from a 14-point deficit early in the third quarter to take the lead on Bethany Thursday in Lindsborg. Ottawa used a 20-3 run to take a 40-37 lead, but Bethany’s big fourth quarter sent the Lady Braves down to a 66-57 defeat.

Bethany outscored Ottawa by 10 in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter and cruised to the victory.

Ottawa shot 34 percent from the field. Freshman guard Haley Franklin paced Ottawa with 15 points, six assists, four rebounds and four steals.

Ottawa (3-7, 1-5) plays 3 p.m. Saturday at home against Bethel.