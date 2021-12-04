OHS girls display growth with 'big' win over Piper

There have been so many growing pains for the Ottawa High School girls basketball program the past few years.

The Cyclones have been tested in every way through the years. This season’s group appears ready to turn those fortunes around.

The Cyclones opened the season with a nice performance in a 45-35 win over Piper. It was the first win by Ottawa over Piper since the Pirates joined the league a few years ago.

“We had a fantastic summer,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “We had a lot of growth from our starters and younger talent that is getting better and more experienced.

“We have been building for the past three years. Our seniors have been excellent. We know what to do in those situations. We have been down. We have been pressed. We have taken runs before. They showed all the work and they are putting it together. We can have a fantastic year.”

Schurman called the win “big” because of Piper’s history.

“We are four years away from a big loss,” he said. “I will take a win over Piper anytime.”

Ottawa displayed its growth by playing without senior point guard Kirsten Evans, who injured an ankle early in the second quarter and did not return.

“Anytime you lose K-1 in the second quarter and sustain and build the lead… I can’t tell you how proud I am,” Schurman said. “Together we can be really good. We don’t have to rely on one.”

Ottawa’s experience showed as the returners filled in their roles nicely.

“Ella Keebaugh, she rebounded her tail off,” Schurman said. “She did exactly what we talked about. Brooklyn [Hadl] got us some big buckets. When it got tight, she got to the basket. Foster [Nichols] showed growth. We are going to be able to be deeper and play a little faster.

We have a lot of minutes that came back from last year.”

Ottawa attacked the Piper defense all game.

“We were able to get a lot of stuff out of zone,” Schurman said. “We had not worked a lot on zone. We worked on it a couple of times. Piper doesn’t typically play zone. They adjusted really well.”

Ottawa (1-0) plays Friday in its home opener against Shawnee Heights.