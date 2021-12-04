Piper's pressure defense befuddles OHS boys basketball team in opener

Playing Piper right out of the gate is never an easy assignment for the Ottawa High School boys basketball team.

The Pirates exhibit athletic players. The program has put together several state appearances in recent years.

Ottawa knew what was coming, but could not combat it as Piper’s pressure defense smothered the Cyclones. Ottawa ended up falling 73-53 Friday in the season opener in Kansas Ciy, Kansas.

“We knew they were going to pressure,” Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said. “You can’t simulate their athleticism and their length, getting in your face and shorts the entire game.

“This was a tough out. It always has been. They are athletic and long. They are aggressive.”

Despite having trouble with the pressure, Ottawa was within striking distance until the final seconds of the third quarter. Piper scored five quick points to open a 16-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

“The score got away from us at the end of the third quarter when we let the dude three and came out and hit a two,” McCullough said. “Before that we kept it within 10 points for three quarters of the game. We got in foul trouble.”

McCullough said this game is a good learning tool.

“What we can do is take something from it,” he said. “We work on things that help relieve people that pressure us. We teach them for games like this and the state tournament.

“I hope these guys can process how this game was played from Piper’s standpoint. They have more athletes than they did.

We have to get better. It is game one. We have a long season ahead of us.”

The Cyclones return several players with varsity experience, but are playing different roles this season.

“They have not played together for very long,” McCullough said. “It is will take us awhile. We have some pieces to be pretty decent. Jake [Titus] is playing so much better. He is calling for the ball.

“We have to play better defense.”

Ottawa (0-1) plays its home opener Friday against Shawnee Heights.