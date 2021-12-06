New OHS coach Jones learns a lot from Cyclone wrestlers in opener

The Herald Staff

The veteran Ottawa High School wrestlers came to the forefront in the first outing of the season Saturday in Wamego.

The Cyclones finished third as a team and had 11 place in the top five.

For new coach Aryus Jones, it was a time to see the Cyclone wrestlers in live action for the first time.

“This weekend was a very good experience for me to both see what we are good at and what needs to be worked on,” Jones said. “I by no means expected us to wrestle our best the very first weekend. Champions aren’t crowned in December. We had strong senior leadership both on the mat and off the mat. Collin Creach was the best coach of the weekend for the boys. He continues to show support for the team in his new role.”

Brock Sutton, Wyatt Sink and Jared Ferguson paced the Cyclones with runner-up finishes.

The girls squad also got its season started with nearly all first-year competitors.

Ottawa had three wrestlers place in the top three at Spring Hill.

“The girls wrestled very hard and for all but one of them, it was their first tournament ever,” Jones said. “So I couldn’t be more proud of their effort and fight. I think the girls are the most fun to coach because you never know what you’re gonna see them do. They often surprise you with their abilities.”

Hayley Hull and Chloe Huggins led the girls with third-place finishes.

Jones can’t wait to witness the next chapter.

“I am very excited to get back to practice next week and work on our deficiencies,” he said. “All my support staff if coaches make my life 10 times easier. I am incredibly optimistic about our future.”

The girls wrestle Friday at Santa Fe Trail, while the boys compete Saturday in the Anderson County Invitational.

OHS boys

Brock Sutton, second; Colton Ray, fifth; Zach Cunningham, fourth; Dalton Evans, third; Grady Sumrall, fourth; Levi Wessel, fifth; Nolan Ingram, fifth; Wyatt Sink, second; Jared Ferguson, second; Aaron Clevenger, third; Cooper Stone, fourth.

OHS girls

Brooklyn Soman, seventh; Allie Dillon, sixth; Cana Whitney, fourth; Hayley Hull, third; Chloe Huggins, third.