OU men's basketball team looks to work way out of funk

There is a fine line sometimes between winning and losing games.

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team is mired in playing well enough to lose in the final seconds of games.

The Braves lost four straight games in the final moments in the past week. Ottawa came up short again Saturday in an 86-81 loss to No. 25 Bethel in Wilson Field House.

“We are right there,” Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said. “We are in every game. We have played really well in spurts in every game we have lost here lately. We have to keep working and getting a little bit better.

“It is mental with our guys. They are waiting for something bad to happen instead of making something good to happen. We have to pick each other up and help each other out more. If we keep working, good things will happen. If we start worrying about our record, we are in trouble. If we put in the work, we will be fine.”

Bethel, down 43-30 at halftime, turned to All-American Jaylon Scott in the second half. Scott scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half to spur the Threshers to the win.

“They decided their best player was going to decide the game for them,” Siebenthall said. “Bethel inserted their will inside. We did not have a lot of answers. Our guys fought and hung in there to the end.

“They made some changes on how they were going to play and we had to combat those changes. We guarded well. We have to be tougher and stronger to match their physicality.”

The Braves are a veteran team with seven seniors and have won these type of games in the past.

“We have good players and we run good stuff,” Siebenthall said. “I would rather be in our locker room than other locker room in the country. These guys will turn it around. I have complete faith. We have to get going. We need to make one or two things happen to us and it will turn. We have to decide are we tough enough to make those plays when it is time to make them.”

The coach hopes getting back to a normal schedule of two games a week will help Ottawa shake off this skid.

“The next game is the most important game,” Siebenthall said. “Lucky for us we get back to a normal week. We don’t have to play four games in seven days. When you are playing well, you want to do that. When you are struggling, you want to get into practice and get after it.”

Ottawa (7-4. 3-4) plays Wednesday in Wichita against Friends.