OU women's basketball team uses strong half to take down Bethel

Younger teams tend to be a bit more inconsistent. The Ottawa University women’s basketball team is relying on a talented freshman class to make plays this season, which has made for bumpy ride in the first 11 games.

The results have not always been pretty. The Lady Braves displayed one of their better halves of basketball in the second half of Saturday’s game against Bethel in Wilson Field House.

The defense and an aggressive offense paved the way for Ottawa’s 72-51 victory. The Lady Braves held Bethel to 17 points in the second, erasing a 34-27 halftime deficit.

“What a second half,” Ottawa coach Tarniesha Scott said. “We played some defense. That is what I have been looking for. We came out and played with more energy. We have to figure out how to stop those slow starts. We battled in the second half.

“If you don’t want to lose, you have to fight. I was tired of losing. Each and every game is going to be a test and hard. It is not going to be given. It is not going to easy.”

Scott said the players are making strides, going through the rigors of a tough conference, especially the younger ones.

“We have a good group that wants to win,” she said. “We are playing a lot of freshmen right now. They are trying to find their identity and they are making that transition to college basketball. The consistency that we are looking for, usually you see that with teams that have been together for three or four years. With so many new kids, it is back and forth.

“If we can continue to work hard, we will see the rewards very soon.”

Two freshmen continue to grow their games and helped lead Ottawa to the win. Kennedy Bankett netted 16 points, but her defense helped set the tone.

Haley Franklin finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and six blocks.

Ottawa looked like a different team in the second half, pounding the ball inside to Liz Vaughn, who netted 16 of her game-high 18 points in the second half. She also had 14 rebounds and four assists. Jalisa Simons was the fourth player in double figures with 10 points.

“They were switching on our screens,” Scott said. “We were trying to get mismatches for our forwards. We did a good job of making that adjustment.

“We did a better job in the second half executing our offense. We were taking high quality shots.”

Ottawa (4-8, 2-5) plays Wednesday at Friends.