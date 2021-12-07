West Franklin boys basketball averages 60 points in first two games

The Herald Staff

The West Franklin boys basketball team has shown it may be an offensive force this season.

The Falcons have scored 120 points combined in the first two games. West Franklin on Monday fell 79-67 to a hot shooting Santa Fe Trail team in the first round of the Ike Cearfoss Memorial Tournament in the West Franklin gym.

The Falcons opened the season Friday with a 69-53 road loss to Council Grove. The Falcons had a big second half after falling behind 46-16 at halftime.

SFT nailed 13 treys in the tourney win.

West Franklin plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday at West Franklin against KC Christian. The fifth- and seventh-place games are set for Friday at Central Heights.

WF scoring vs. SFT

Criqui 21, Rogers 16, Love 13, McMahan 9, Hassler 6, Gonzales 2.

WF scoring vs. Council Grove

Criqui 15, Rogers 12, Love 8, McMahan 7, Gonzales 3, Hatfield 3, Hassler 3, Froggatte 2.

Monday scores

Boys

Central Heights 41, Lebo 30

Olathe Heritage 61, Iola 40

Osage City 70, KC Christian 39

Girls

Lebo 57, Central Heights 34

Olathe Heritage 38, Iola 21

Osage City 45, KC Christian 5

Tuesday

Boys

Central Heights vs. Olathe Heritage, CH,6 p.m.

Thursday

Lebo vs. Iola, CH, 5 p.m.

Santa Fe Trail vs. Osage City, WF Aux., 7:30 p.m.

West Franklin vs. KC Christian, WF Main, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Thursday

Lebo vs. Olathe Heritage, CH, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Fe Trail vs. Osage City, WF Aux., 6:30 p.m.

West Franklin vs. KC Christian, WF Main, 6 p.m.

Central Heights vs. Iola, CH, 6:30 p.m.