West Franklin boys basketball averages 60 points in first two games
The West Franklin boys basketball team has shown it may be an offensive force this season.
The Falcons have scored 120 points combined in the first two games. West Franklin on Monday fell 79-67 to a hot shooting Santa Fe Trail team in the first round of the Ike Cearfoss Memorial Tournament in the West Franklin gym.
The Falcons opened the season Friday with a 69-53 road loss to Council Grove. The Falcons had a big second half after falling behind 46-16 at halftime.
SFT nailed 13 treys in the tourney win.
West Franklin plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday at West Franklin against KC Christian. The fifth- and seventh-place games are set for Friday at Central Heights.
WF scoring vs. SFT
Criqui 21, Rogers 16, Love 13, McMahan 9, Hassler 6, Gonzales 2.
WF scoring vs. Council Grove
Criqui 15, Rogers 12, Love 8, McMahan 7, Gonzales 3, Hatfield 3, Hassler 3, Froggatte 2.
Monday scores
Boys
Central Heights 41, Lebo 30
Olathe Heritage 61, Iola 40
Osage City 70, KC Christian 39
Girls
Lebo 57, Central Heights 34
Olathe Heritage 38, Iola 21
Osage City 45, KC Christian 5
Tuesday
Boys
Central Heights vs. Olathe Heritage, CH,6 p.m.
Thursday
Lebo vs. Iola, CH, 5 p.m.
Santa Fe Trail vs. Osage City, WF Aux., 7:30 p.m.
West Franklin vs. KC Christian, WF Main, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Thursday
Lebo vs. Olathe Heritage, CH, 3:30 p.m.
Santa Fe Trail vs. Osage City, WF Aux., 6:30 p.m.
West Franklin vs. KC Christian, WF Main, 6 p.m.
Central Heights vs. Iola, CH, 6:30 p.m.