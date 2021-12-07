OU football coach Nick Davis picked to 2022 AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute

Ottawa University new head football coach Nick Davis was selected to the 2022 AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute. This year's class was chosen from a field of more than 200 applicants.

"It is an honor to be selected in this year's 35 under 35 class," Davis said. "It has been a goal of mine to help as many people in this profession over the years.”

The AFCA 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute is a prestigious program aimed at identifying and developing premier, future leaders in the football coaching profession. Selected participants are invited to attend the one-day institute that features a curriculum of interactive lectures focused on topics specifically tailored to emphasize leadership in the coaching profession, ethics, influential responsibilities, career progression, and family balance.

Due to the 2021 Convention being moved to the AFCA Digital library, the 2021 AFCA 35 Under 35 representatives will also take part of the program at the 2022 AFCA Convention.

The AFCA 2022 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute recipients receive a stipend to assist with expenses incurred while attending the AFCA Convention. They will be published in the bi-monthly AFCA Magazine, AFCA Insider weekly email blast, and/or have their articles and videos added to the AFCA Educational Library. Additionally, participants will be placed on the AFCA Foundation Committee and become a part of a prestigious network of rising coaches in the profession along with many other great benefits.

As OU's defensive coordinator in 2021, the OU defense was ranked 24th in the NAIA in interceptions (14), sixth in interception returns (14-335), seventh in interception return average (23.9), 12th in defensive touchdowns (3), fifth in tackles (817), and 70th in sacks (17). He coached six All-KCAC selections with Jacob Garcia, Colby Johnson, and Devin Johnston being named first team All-KCAC.

He was named the 28th OU football coach in late November following Kent Kessinger’s retirement after 18 years. Davis spent 10 years on the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology staff, a NCAA Division III school in Terre Haute, Indiana. He was the Fighting Engineers defensive coordinator for six seasons and was promoted to assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator in 2018.