OU volleyball team members receive AVCA All-Region awards

The Herald Staff

Three Ottawa University volleyball team members received 2021 NAIA AVCA All-Region awards.

Ayona Tharps, Katelyn Elstun and assistant coach Adriana Skipper were named to the West Central Region teams.

Tharps, a senior hitter, was named first team AVCA All-West Central Region for the third straight season and for the fourth time in her career. This season, Tharps had 333 kills, a .241 attacking percentage, six assists, 81 digs, and 59 blocks. She was named co-KCAC Player of the Year, earned first team All-KCAC honors for the fourth straight season, and twice was named KCAC Attacker of the Week.

Elstun, a sophomore, earned honorable mention AVCA All-West Central Region for the first time in her career. She was named first team All-KCAC for the second straight season, finishing the season with 225 kills and a .240 attacking percentage. Elstun also had 10 assists, 158 digs, and 32 blocks.

Skipper was named AVCA All-West Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year for the second straight season. She helped Ottawa to a record of 18-9, a KCAC regular season championship, a KCAC Tournament championship, an NAIA Opening Round appearance and coached six all-KCAC performers. Skipper also was named KCAC Assistant Coach of the Year.

Ottawa won the program’s eighth KCAC championship, 10th KCAC Tournament championship, appeared in its ninth NAIA National Tournament, and hosted its sixth NAIA Opening Round Match.