Wellsville sports teams have mixed success in competitions

The Herald Staff

It was a mixed bag of success Tuesday for Wellsville High School athletic teams.

The basketball teams took it on the chin in the first round of the Paola Tournament. The boys fell to the host Panthers, 47-43, while the girls lost, 55-17, to state-ranked Paola.

Senior all-state forward Jimmy Dorsey paced the Eagles with 16 points. Dylan McCarty tossed in 10. Willie Dorsey netted nine.

The boys wrestling team swept a couple of duals at Anderson County. The Eagles rolled past Jayhawk-Linn, 66-3, and downed Anderson County, 48-21.

The basketball teams will continue play in the tournament this week. The wrestling team competes Saturday in the Anderson County Invitational.