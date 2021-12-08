West Franklin to host 3A basketball sub-state in March

The Herald Staff

The prep postseason basketball assignments for the lower classes are set by the KSHSAA.

West Franklin will be the host of a 3A sub-state. The eight-team field also includes county rival Wellsville. Sub-states run Feb. 28 through March 5.

Central Heights was placed in the Lyndon 2A sub-state.

The bigger classes —4A through 6A — have two groups of 18 schools split on an East-West geographical basis. Ottawa, a 4A school, is in the East.

There will be four 4-team sub-state tournaments. The top four seeds (by record) will be the host teams. Teams seeded No. 17 and No. 18 may play on Feb. 28.

Seeding will be completed on Feb. 26, after all regular-season games are completed.

First-round sub-state girls games will be played Tuesday with the boys playing Wednesday.

The winner of each sub-state advances to the state tournament.

West Franklin

Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Bishop Ward, Olathe Heritage Christian Academy, Osage City, Perry-Lecompton, West Franklin, Santa Fe Trail, Wellsville.

Lyndon

Northern Heights, Chase County, Mission Valley, Bishop Seabury Academy, Lyndon, Kansas City Christian, Central Heights, Maranatha Christian Academy.