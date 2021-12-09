OU's Johnson, Garcia selected to play in NAIA Senior Football Classic

The Herald Staff

Two Ottawa University football players will have one last go around together.

Seniors Colby Johnson and Jacob Garcia will play for the West squad in the NAIA Senior Football Classic, Friday, in Durham, North Carolina.

Garcia, a defensive lineman, was named unanimous first team All-KCAC. He was second on the team in tackles with 82 (32 solo, 50 assisted), had14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass break up, and one blocked kick. Garcia finished the season ranked 19th in the NAIA in assisted tackles (50), 48th in total tackles (82), and 82nd in tackles per game (7.5).

"Getting invited to the NAIA Senior Football Classic is an honor," Garcia said. "I'm honored to receive the recognition and opportunity to go out to North Carolina and represent Ottawa University football in front of people from all over the nation! I appreciate and want to show love to all the faculty and staff members of Ottawa University, along with the previous/current coaching staff. I've loved being part of the OU family since 2017. Time flies, but I'm glad to have spent these quick years at Ottawa. It's been a pleasure and an honor. Colby and I are grateful and pleased to be stepping on to the grid iron wearing the OU arrowhead on our helmets I thank God, my family, and my OU family for this opportunity. See you all in Durham, N.C."

Johnson, a linebacker was a first team All-KCAC performer in 2021. He led the Braves in tackles with 129 (59 solo, 70 assisted) and is the OU football program's all-time leading tackler with 460. Johnson finished the season with 1.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and one pass break up. He is ranked 10th in the NAIA in solo tackles (59), fifth in assisted tackles (70), fourth in total tackles (129), sixth in tackles per game (11.7), and first in fumbles recovered (4).

"I am honored and excited to have been selected to play in the NAIA Senior Football Classic,” Johnson said. "To have been selected as one of the top seniors in the nation is an honor after five years of hard work and dedication at Ottawa. I am also excited to share the field with Jacob one more time. I want to thank everyone who has impacted me on this journey, and I look forward to representing Braves nation one last time.”

The NAIA Senior Football Classic is the premiere event leading into the NAIA Football National championship. Kickoff for the NAIA Senior Football Classic is scheduled for 6 p.m.