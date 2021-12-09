OU men's basketball team looking to finish pre-holiday schedule with a bang

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team is looking to finish its pre-holiday schedule with a bang.

The Braves snapped a four-game losing streak with an 82-77 victory over Friends University Wednesday in Wichita.

Ottawa (8-4, 4-4) plays three games over a seven-day period to before the holiday break. Ottawa plays at home Saturday against York. On Monday, the Braves play at McPherson. The Braves play Friday in a non conference game at Briar Cliff.

Ottawa secured a much-needed victory after dropping four straight games by a total of 12 points.

The Braves bench had a 50-3 scoring advantage over Friends. Joe Johnson III paced Ottawa with 24 points off the bench. Ty Bland tossed in 17 points off the bench.

Tristan Hull paced the Braves with 10 rebounds.

Lady Braves fall

Friends used a big scoring second half to upend the Ottawa women, 65-47. Ottawa led 23-21 at halftime and was outscored 44-24 in the second half.

The Lady Falcons opened the second half with a 22-5 run, but Ottawa cut the double-digit deficit to six heading into the fourth quarter.

Friends pulled away in the fourth quarter to down Ottawa.

Kennedy Bankett came off the bench to lead the Lady Braves with 13 points.

Ottawa (4-8, 2-6) plays Saturday at home against York.