OHS girls 'fight' from start to finish against Shawnee Heights

The Ottawa High School girls’ experience and athletic talent should keep the Cyclones in nearly every game this season.

The Cyclones went toe-to-toe with Shawnee Height Friday in the Cyclone gym. The T-Birds escaped with a 49-45 victory.

Ottawa coach Matt Schurman liked how Ottawa competed from start to finish.

“The difference this year is we fought the whole time,” Schurman said. “We did not give up. We got in foul trouble. We did not have [Kirsten Evans]. We had people step up and get minutes.”

The Cyclones led for most of the first half and a buzzer-beating trey by sophomore Marissa Richards gave Ottawa a 28-27 halftime lead.

The T-Birds led for most of the second half. Ottawa, which trailed 48-45, had two shots from behind the arc that would not fall in the final minute.

“We got good shots and sometimes they don’t fall,” Schurman said. “This is way ahead of where we have been [at start of other seasons]. Our experience…they have been there. They know what to do. We pressed a little more than we would have liked to. I love this team. We will really, really compete and challenge some teams in the Frontier League.”

The Ottawa defense was all over the T-Birds, making them work for shots.

“If we can make teams work and not give up easy baskets [we will be alright],” Schurman said. “Transitional points have killed us [in the past]. We are stopping those.”

Schurman said several players are playing at a higher level than ever before.

“Sofia [Ficken] continues to play at an elite level,” he said. “She always has the toughest big. She rebounds at a high level. Emery [Keebaugh] was fighting some injury issues.

“We will get Foster Nichols going. Brooklyn Hadl continues to play strong and take it to the basket.”

Nichols paced the Ottawa offense with 12 points. Hadl tossed in nine.

Ottawa (1-1) plays Tuesday at Atchison.

Ottawa (45) — Nichols 12, Hadl 9, Ficken 8, Richards 6, McGrath 5 Ella Keebaugh, 3, Emery Keebaugh 2.

Shawnee Heights (49) — Showwalter 9, Doby 8, Kantz 8, Hill 7, Oczko 7, Candy 6, Schulte 4.