Pressure defense takes Cyclones boys out of game

Opponents have a blueprint for success already against the Ottawa High School boys basketball team.

Through the first two games, the Cyclones have had trouble handling the ball, especially against the press.

Ottawa averaged 23 turnovers per game in the first two games. Shawnee Heights’ tight defense on the Cyclones Friday totally took Ottawa out of its game. Ottawa fell 62-27 to Thunderbirds in the Cyclone gym.

“We can’t handle the ball,” Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said. “We don’t have shooters to stretch the defense. We have no inside game. Look how they are putting pressure on us and we don’t like it. But yet we will play 6-, 8- 10-feet off someone when we are on defense.”

McCullough said the coaching staff may change their style of play.

“We might have to revamp everything we have done,” he said. “We have to change who we are. We have to change practice. We don’t have anywhere to go but up. We are getting our stuff handed to us.”

Shawnee Heights took charge from the opening tip, running out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back.

Ottawa had one brief run, cutting the deficit to 18-11 in the second quarter, but the T-Birds then put it into another gear the rest of the game.

Ottawa (0-2) plays Tuesday at Atchison.