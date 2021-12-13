Ottawa, Wellsville wrestlers shine in Anderson County Invitational

It was quite a weekend for Ottawa and Wellsville prep wrestlers in the Anderson County Invitational.

The Cyclones placed seven wrestlers in the top three en route to the team championship, the first tourney title for first-year coach Aryus Jones.

The Eagles, on the strength of six wrestlers placing in the top four, finished as the runner-up behind Ottawa.

The Ottawa squad continued to impress after a third-place finish in the season-opening tournament.

“This weekend was a revelation for a lot of our wrestlers,” Jones said. “We had good experience against some teams that we’ll see later in the year. We showed a lot of resiliency in matches that we battled back later to either win or widen the gap of our lead. I am just very pleased with the overall fight and progression that our team has shown.”

Ottawa finished with three tournament champions: Brock Sutton, Zach Cunningham and Aaron Clevenger.

Clevenger had an outstanding tournament, winning his weight division in dominating fashion.

The Eagles, ranked No. 10 in the latest 3-2-1A team rankings, showed why that ranking is justified. Wellsville’s Ethan Elliott, a state-ranked wrestler, led the Eagles with his first-place performance.

Jacob Hunsaker and David Signs had runner-up finishes.

Both teams will compete in the same tournament again this Saturday in the Ottawa Invitational. The tournament will have several top teams in the dual field.

“We have a colossal week in front of us with our home competitions and tough teams to battle,” Jones said. “But I am less concerned with the outcome, as I am with the process and the way we compete.”

It will be the final competitions for both teams before the holidays.

OHS results

Brock Sutton, first; Zach Cunningham, first; Colton Ray, 10th; Trevor Kaub, third; Dalton Evans, third; Grady Sumrall, sixth; Levi Wessel, sixth; Nolan Ingram, third; Alec Huggins, fifth; Aaron Clevenger, first; Cooper Stone, second.

Wellsville results

Ethan Elliott first; Jacob Hunsaker second; Noah Martinez, fourth;

Jayce Clark, fourth; Cruz Farley, third; David Signs, second.