OU basketball teams close 2021 home games with big victories

The Herald Staff

The final home basketball games of 2021 for the Ottawa University teams were money in the bank.

The Braves and Lady Braves put together big second halves to rout York College Saturday in Wilson Field House. The men won its second straight game, 100-78, over York. The 100 points was a season high for the Braves.

The Lady Braves rolled to a 75-39 win. It was the largest margin of victory this season for the OU women.

The men made big offensive surges all game long. York answered back early, but could not answer the final big run.

Ottawa led by 10 and then later pushed the lead to 17 in the first half and led 48-32 at halftime.

York made a run to slice the Ottawa halftime advantage to nine early in the second half. Ottawa responded as the Braves pushed the lead to 79-62 with just under seven minutes remaining.

The Braves shot 54.9 percent from the floor and placed six players in double figures led by Jaquan Daniels with 16 points. Perry Carroll scored 15 points. Joe Johnson III finished with 14 points, and Ian Moore and Ty Bland scored 10 points apiece.

Tristan Hull recorded the sixth double-double of the season for the Braves with 13 points, 13 rebounds. Daniels also recorded five steals and Andre Jackson paced Ottawa with six assists.

The Lady Braves took control in the second quarter, pushing a two-point lead into a 29-15 cushion with a 16-4 spurt. It was only the beginning.

Ottawa outscored the visitors 46-20 in the second half. Ottawa shot 45.6 percent from the field.

Haley Franklin and Kanecia Payne both came off the bench to score 12 points apiece. Payne led Ottawa with nine rebounds. Jordan Bianco netted 10 points.