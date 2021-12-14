Streaky Ottawa men's basketball team extends winning streak

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s basketball team’s season has been full of streaks.

The Braves opened the season with seven straight wins. Ottawa then lost four games in a row and now have won three straight. The third straight win came Monday in McPherson. The Braves toppled the Bulldogs, 93-85, in the final KCAC game before the holidays.

The game was as streaky as the Ottawa season. Ottawa had a 19-7 run in the first half to take a 21-14 lead and increased the lead to 33-20. McPherson answered with an 18-8 run to close within 41-38.

Ottawa continued its offensive onslaught in the second half, increasing its lead to 74-60. McPherson never came closer than eight points the rest of the game.

Ottawa shot 59 percent from the field. Senior post Tristan Hull recorded a second straight double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Andre Jackson paced Ottawa with a season-best 22 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Ty Bland netted 14. Joe Johnson III and Perry Carroll scored 11 points each and Juquan Daniels added 10.

Ottawa (10-4, 6-4) plays 3 p.m. Friday against non-conference opponent Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa, in the final game before the holidays.