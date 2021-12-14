OU football trio selected to NAIA All-American teams

Three Ottawa University football players were selected as among the best in the NAIA.

Jacob Garcia, Colby Johnson, and Devin Johnston were named to the 2021 NAIA All-American teams.

Garcia, a defensive lineman, was selected AFCA first team All-American for the second straight season. He is the second Ottawa Brave to be named twice to the first team. The first was Clarence Anderson in 2010 and 2011. Garcia was selected to play in the NAIA Senior Football Classic and earned unanimous first team All-KCAC honors in 2021.

He was second on the team in tackles with 82 (32 solo, 50 assisted), had 14 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass break up, and one blocked kick. Garcia finished the year ranked 19th in the NAIA in assisted tackles (50), 48th in total tackles (82), and 82nd in tackles per game (7.5).

Johnson, a senior linebacker, earned NAIA honorable mention All-American honors for the second straight season. He was selected to play in the NAIA Senior Football Classic and was a first team All-KCAC performer in 2021.

Johnson led the Braves in tackles with 129 (59 solo, 70 assisted) and is the OU football program's all-time leading tackler with 460. He finished the season with 1.5 sacks, eight tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and one pass break up. Johnson is ranked 10th in the NAIA in solo tackles (59), fifth in assisted tackles (70), fourth in total tackles (129), sixth in tackles per game (11.7), and first in fumbles recovered (4).

Johnston, a junior defensive back, was named NAIA honorable mention for the first time in his career. He finished the 2021 season with 28 tackles (17 solo/11 assisted), two forced fumbles, eight interceptions, and four pass break ups. As a kick returner, Johnston had 19 returns for 518 yards, averaged 27.3 yards per return, and returned on kick off 89 yards for a touchdown.

He was a first team All-KCAC selection at defensive back and earned honorable mention All-KCAC honors as a kick returner. Johnston finished the year ranked first in the NAIA in interceptions (8) and seventh in interceptions returned for a touchdown (1).

Garcia, Johnson, and Johnston excelled in the classroom as well. They were named to the CoSIDA NAIA Academic All-District 3 First Team.