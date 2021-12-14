OU women's basketball falls to late-charging McPherson

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's basketball team dominated McPherson for the first 25 minutes.

Ottawa built a 14-point lead in the third quarter only to see McPherson rally back. McPherson wrestled the lead late in the fourth quarter and went on to post a 78-73 win over Ottawa.

Ottawa took control of the game at the start of the second quarter with a 10-0 run to take a 24-15 lead. Ottawa led 36-31 at halftime.

The Lady Braves rolled in the third quarter, building a 55-41 lead. McPherson used a 14-4 run to end the quarter to pull within 59-55.

Ottawa led 69-64 with 5:37 remaining when McPherson went on an 8-0 run to take a 72-69 lead. Ottawa was within 74-73 with 48 seconds remaining.

Ottawa (5-9, 3-7) shot 46 percent from the field. Haley Franklin paced Ottawa with 19 points. Jordan Bianco finished with 16 points. Kanecia Payne had 15 points and six rebounds.