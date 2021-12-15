Heartbreak hits Ottawa boys basketball team in last-second loss

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School boys basketball team Tuesday was just seconds away from its first victory of the season.

Ottawa led Atchison 61-59 in a topsy-turvy game in Atchison. The clock ticked down...5, 4, 3, 2…then an Atchison three-point shot found its mark to nip the Cyclones, 62-61.

It was a heartbreak moment as the Cyclones battled back from a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter to take the lead. The second half was back-and-forth as both teams heated up offensively. The teams combined for 79 points in the second half.

Ottawa led 23-21 at halftime as Atchison closed the half on a 5-0 spurt. Atchison netted 25 points in the third quarter to pull out to a 46-42 lead heading into the final quarter.

Atchison’s biggest lead of the game was 50-44 early in the fourth quarter.

Ottawa rallied with a 9-3 spurt to tie the game at 53-53. The two teams see-sawed back-and-forth the rest of the game.

Ottawa led 61-58 with 30 seconds remaining. Atchison hit a free throw to make it 61-59. Ottawa missed two free throws with 11 seconds remaining to set up Atchison’s late-game heroics.

Senior Noah McCullough paced Ottawa with 21 points. Jake Titus finished with 14.

Ottawa (0-3) opens Frontier League play Friday at home against Paola.