OHS girls basketball dominates Atchison

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa High School girls basketball team led wire-to-wire Tuesday in a big win over Atchison,

The Cyclones used a balanced attack behind junior Brooklyn Hadl’s game-high 18 points to post a 46-29 road win over Atchison.

Ottawa controlled the game from start to finish. Ottawa finished the first quarter on an 8-2 run to open a 15-7 lead.

The Cyclones defense held Atchison to five points in the second quarter as they took a 27-12 lead into halftime.

Ottawa slowly increased its lead in the third quarter. Ottawa went on a 12-4 run to open a 39-16 lead late in the third quarter. The 23-point margin was the largest lead of the game.

Atchison cut the deficit to 13 at 41-28 in the fourth quarter, but the defense held the hosts to a single point the rest of the game.

Seniors Sofia Ficken and Ella Keebaugh netted seven points apiece for the Cyclones.

Ottawa (2-1) plays Friday at home against state-ranked Paola.