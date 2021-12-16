Senior Collin Creach takes on new role for Cyclone wrestling team

The Ottawa School boys wrestling team may have lost a possible state champ, but gained an addition to the coaching staff.

Cyclone senior Collin Creach’s prep wrestling career is finished as he rehabs from a knee injury suffered in the final game of the football season.

Creach was poised for a big senior season. He wrestled all summer in national tournaments. He is a three-time state medalist. He garnered two third-place state finishes and one runner-up. He won his 100th career match in what turned out to be his final high school match in the 2021 4A State Tournament.

Creach came to grips that his high school career is finished.

“It is not my plan, but what God is going to do for me,” Creach said. “I was upset that first night. I knew when it happened, I was super ticked [because] this could be bad. I wanted to be able to wrestle.

I know whatever plan it is, it will work out.”

His goal of wrestling in college is front and center. Newman University offered a scholarship after the injury happened and Creach accepted.

“I like Newman because of the coach,” Creach said. “He has talked to me since my sophomore year. He has been really supportive. They offered me after I tore it. I was pretty excited they were going to stick with me. I like the program. I have always been in tuned with it because of [former coach] Dalton [Weidl]. We have always been close family friends.”

The prognosis for Creach is to rehab for the next six-to-eight months before a possible return to the wrestling mat. Creach figures it could be a year before he returns to 100 percent.

“I will take it slow,” Creach said. “I plan on coming back and being the best wrestler that I can. I really, really hope by Christmas time next year, I will be back 100 percent.”

In the meantime, Creach is offering his expertise and advice to his Cyclone teammates.

“He knows so much,” OHS first-year wrestling coach Ayrus Jones said. “He is so close to these guys and cares about them so much. He is mature in that aspect.

“He was ready to embrace the coaching role. He is a selfless person. He has been very helpful. It is awesome.”

Creach said his coaching role will help him when he returns to the mat.

“I am seeing different aspects,” Creach said. “I am seeing stuff…I am picking up stuff, learning new moves. I have learned quite a bit. I have always coached on the sidelines, but never been down there to help. I want to thank Aryus for letting me help him and be with him.”

Jones said the injury does have a silver-lining with Creach experiencing a different side of wrestling.

“When you step away from the mat for a while and really look at the nuances of wrestling, it slows down your mind,” Jones said. “He will see things he has never seen before. He has a very high wrestling IQ. He has a good wrestling eye. He is born to be a coach one day.”

The Cyclone senior found his hunger for wrestling is as strong as ever as he helps coach his friends.

“I am trying to help out as much as I can with the team,” Creach said. “I miss it a lot. I want to be able to push them.”

Jones made sure Creach was part of the team after learning of his injury.

“Now you even have a better opportunity to encourage your teammates in a different way, in a different role,” Jones told Creach. “You will be just as part of this team as you have ever been.”

Jones said Creach can have a big impact on this team, even though he can’t get on the mat.

“Inspiration…all the guys know he would do anything to be out there with them,” Jones said. “They are wrestling for him in a way. It is awesome. They are brothers. It is their last ride together.”

Creach contemplated not playing football this season so he could concentrate on wrestling.

“It was a really close decision of not playing football,” he said. My thumb hurt and I did not know if I wanted to do it. I had the best time of any sports team I have been on. A lot of my good friends, we were out there playing together.”

Jones believes Creach will come out of this setback stronger than ever.

“You have a lot of wrestling in front of you,” Jones told Creach. “There will be some trials and tribulations along the way. He is so tough. He is hard-nosed. It will be no time he will be back out there. He gets up every time no matter what.”

Creach hopes to do away with the crutches in the next couple of weeks and concentrate fully on the rehab.

“I am taking my rehab pretty serious,” he said. “I am doing it every day. Making pretty good process.

“In therapy, the leg you hurt [usually] will test out stronger than the other one. I am left leg lead when I wrestle and my right leg is my drive leg. I hope that gives me a little more diversity. My left leg has never been as strong as my right leg. This will give me chances to use both sides.”

Jones said despite Creach missing his senior season, his career ranks as one of the best in program history.

“He has nothing more to prove,” Jones said. “His legacy is already cemented.”