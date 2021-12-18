Cyclone girls starting to win Frontier League games

The Ottawa High School girls basketball team has not fared well in the Frontier League for the past few years.

The Cyclones have finished in the bottom half of the league and at times could not compete in one of the toughest leagues in 4A.

Now, the Cyclones are not only competing, but winning. Ottawa heads into the holiday break with a 2-0 mark in league play and 3-1 overall.

The Cyclones made big plays down the stretch, including hitting clutch free throws to down state-ranked Paola, 48-39, Friday in the Cyclone gym.

“I am really pleased where we are at,” Ottawa coach Matt Schurman said. “Paola is a good team. They fought really hard. I am glad to go into the Christmas break at 3-1. Best start we have had.”

Ottawa senior point guard Kirsten Evans return to the line-up — after recovering from an ankle injury in the season opener — gave Ottawa big spark.

She made the difference down the stretch with her ball handling and forcing Paola to foul. She connected on free throws to stretch the lead to nine in the final moments of the game.

“A lot of that goes to getting K-1 back,” Schurman said. “She is a four-year starter. She brings a lot of maturity. We struggled at the line and K-1 was able to get to the line and knock some shots down.

“Foster [Nichols] was really big in the second half. She got to the basket. She put pressure on their defense. Brooklyn Hadl struggled with foul trouble most of the game. She was able to make a big play late and stay in it, even though her minutes were off and had a hard time getting going.”

Ottawa displayed a lot of basketball savvy and skills in the second half.

“We were able to compete [on the boards] in the second half and limit their possessions,” Schurman said. “Our offense was a little smoother. We needed a couple of shots to fall. We are getting good shots. We were able to get minutes from the bench.”

The leadership of the seniors along with Hadl have made a big difference in tight situations.

“Our mindset is different,” Schurman said. “We have been working really hard on moving forward…next play mentality. They were able to do that.

“We continue to move in the right direction. Our program is in position to build a lot of key pieces to continue. We have some excellent seniors who have been through a lot.”