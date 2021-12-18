OHS boys basketball lack of experience, shot making hurts in close games

The Ottawa High School boys basketball team is feeling a bit snakebitten as the Cyclones enter the holiday break.

The Cyclones had two games that got away late this week. On Tuesday, a last-second trey sank Ottawa by a point.

The Cyclones battled Paola to overtime Friday night in the Cyclone gym. Ottawa came up short, 46-42.

Ottawa coach Cliff McCullough said the players lack of experience in close game is evident.

“We are not a good basketball team,” McCullough said. “We can’t score [consistently]. We have opportunities to score. We have been missing easy gimme shots in practice. It is a huge problem and it is costing us games. We have guys that can score, but we are not putting the ball in the hole.

“We thought these last two [games], we would find a little success. We have a long time to practice over break. It is not a practice issue.”

Ottawa’s offense became stagnant late in the game and in the overtime, while Paola’s offense became more crisp after scoring just 17 points in the first half.

McCullough liked the defense in spots the past two games. Ottawa held Atchison to 21 points in the first half, but gave up 38 in the second half.

“Seventeen points at halftime was pretty good defense,” McCullough said. “We can’t sustain anything.”

This was a classic Ottawa-Paola game that came down to the end. Paola made more plays down the stretch in regulation and overtime.

“We knew it would be a knock down drag out,” McCullough said. “We don’t have the guns to win. We can ride Noah [McCullough] as long as we can, then he gets a 6-6 all-stater on him. Turnovers is also an issue.”

This was the final game before the holidays for Ottawa (0-4).

“Hopefully we can regroup with this time off and figure some things out,” McCullough said.