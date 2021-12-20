OU men's basketball team falls in another nail-biter

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's basketball team finished its pre-holiday schedule Friday with another nail-biter.

Ottawa fell 83-80 to non-conference opponent Briar Cliff University. It was Ottawa’s fifth loss of the season, all coming by five points or less.

The game was close throughout. The host Briar Cliff squad led 40-37 at halftime.

The two teams battled all through the second half as Briar Cliff made one more play in the final minute to top the Braves.

Ottawa led 72-69, but Briar Cliff used a 6-0 run to take a 75-72 lead. Ottawa answered back with a 4-0 mini-run to lead 76-75 with 1:49 left.

Briar Cliff outscored Ottawa 8-4 the rest of the game.

Ottawa’s offense was clicking, shooting 51 percent from the field. Senior guard Perry Carroll paced the Braves with 25 points and five rebounds. Ty Bland tossed in 19.

Ottawa (10-5) returns to action 6 p.m. Dec. 29 against non-conference opponent (RV) Concordia University in Wilson Field House.