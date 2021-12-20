Postseason honors continue to pour in for OU seniors Jacob Garcia, Colby Johnson

The Herald Staff

Jacob Garcia and Colby Johnson returned for a fifth “COVID” season because of their love for the game and the Ottawa University football program.

The Braves duo performed at a high level on and off the field and the postseason awards continues to come in.

The two were were named to the 2021 Academic All-American NAIA football team awarded by the College Sports Information Directors of American (CoSIDA).

Garcia was nominated for the 2021 Cliff Harris Award, which goes to the small college defensive player of the year.

Garcia and Johnson played in the NAIA Senior Football Bowl Friday in Durham, North Carolina.

Johnson led the West squad with eight tackles. Garcia finished with three tackles and one tackle for loss. The NAIA East won 21-7.

The two also were NAIA Academic All-District 3 first team, earned NAIA All-American honors, and were First Team All-KCAC selections.

Garcia was selected first team All-American for the second straight season. He is the second Ottawa Brave to be named twice to the first team. The first was Clarence Anderson in 2010 and 2011.