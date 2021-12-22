Best of 2021: CH runners, prep softball teams, wrestling, OU baseball take steps forward

[The next three editions of The Ottawa Herald will chronicle the best sports stories from 2021].

The Central Heights cross country teams had quite a 2021 fall season, blending returners with talented young runners.

That mix made for a year like no other. The young runners kept getting better and better, culminating with both teams placing in the top six at state and three individuals earning state medals.

“What an amazing conclusion to a hard fought season,” Viking coach Troy Prosser said after the state meet. “Neither the boys or girls teams were ranked to start the year. After the dust settled at the state championships in Victoria, we had three more individuals earn all-state honors with top 20 finishes.”

Emma Cubit, one of those young runners, finished eighth to pace the girls to a fourth-place finish. It was just the second Viking girls team to qualify for state in nearly 30 years

“That is among the best finishes in Central Heights history and is also a record for the fastest 5K time run by a girl at the state championships,” Prosser said of Cubit’s performance.

Cubit finished third in the league race and was the regional champ on the home course.

Senior Taryn Compton was awarded her third state individual medal with her 14th place finish. She also ran her best time in her Viking finale.

“That cements her as one of the all-time greats to complete her senior season,” Prosser said.

The boys team was led by three freshmen, who finished in the top 30 at state. Connor Burkdoll took 13th to medal in his first state meet. Cody Hammond took 26th and Owen Miller was 30th.

“The three of them have made their names as some of the best freshmen in the state,” Prosser said. “While many say the future is bright, I say ‘we enjoy the present, love the ones we have close to us now, and not worry about what’s at the end of the book when the page we are currently writing is it’s own masterpiece.’”

OHS SOFTBALL

The Ottawa High School softball program re-established itself on the state level in the 2021 season.

The Cyclones made that leap by claiming the Frontier League championship, handing 5A state-qualifier Spring Hill its only regular-season loss and compiling a 16-6 mark, which is the best in record in several years. Ottawa’s season came to an end in the regional championship game.

“I think this season has helped get Ottawa softball back on the map in the state and it is a credit to the work our girls have put in,” Ottawa coach Chris Rose said. “I am very proud of what we accomplished this season. We always have the three same goals: win a league title, win a regional title and win a state title. We were able to accomplish one of those with winning the first Frontier League softball title in quite some years.”

Individually, several Cyclones were rewarded for their seasons. Senior Riley Titus was a 4A first team All-State selection after leading the Cyclones in hitting. She hit a team-best .436 with 25 runs scored, 24 RBIs, four doubles and a triple.

Junior Alex Powell set a single-season home run record with 11, which ranked her among the state’s leaders. She also won 10 games in the circle. She was an all-league selection.

She posted a 10-2 mark in the circle with a 3.90 ERA, 73 strikeouts and had a shutout. She hit .394 with 30 RBIs and six doubles.

Teammates Lauren Curtis, Emma Stottlemire, Maddison Soman and Kirsten Evans were also all-league performers.

WEST FRANKLIN SOFTBALL

The West Franklin softball team was one of the big surprises of the 2021 spring softball season.

The Falcons put together their best season in program history with a 14-7 record.

The reason behind the success was the team-first attitude of the players, Falcon coach Kayla Jehle said.

"When you become a whatever the team needs’ type of player, then you become a great teammate and your team’s culture is strengthened,” Jehle said. “Great teams have great teammates."

The Falcons finished second in the Flint Hills League, the best finish in program history.

Seniors Sami Randall and Nevaeh Scott played key roles in the wins and in the season’s success.

“Sami Randall and Nevaeh Scott have been great leaders and ball players for us throughout our rebuild of this program,” Jehle said. “They have believed in the process, put in work and are amazing young ladies. We would not have accomplished our goals without these two girls leading the way.”

PREP WRESTLING

It was a year of building for area high school wrestling teams. The Ottawa High School boys wrestling team built its way to one of the best seasons in a long time.

The Wellsville boys program remained solid. The girls programs showed more promise in its second year.

West Franklin began a new program for both boys and girls, while Central Heights returned after a couple of years on the shelf.

The Cyclone boys went undefeated in Frontier League duals, won district and regional titles and had three wrestlers earn state medals. All 14 boys wrestlers advanced to the regional tourney and 10 to sub-state.

“You start winning and get a couple of matches in, it is contagious,” 202-21 Ottawa coach Dalton Weidl said. “You are addicted to that feeling. Winning the league title was awesome. It was the first time we got it in the Frontier League. The reason we were able to do that goes back to our depth.”

The coach’s sister Darby Weidl won a state title after finishing second the year before. The Cyclone girls program won its first dual in program history.

Collin Creach, Kael Lane and Jared Ferguson were state medalists for the boys and all three surpassed the 100-win career mark this season.

After the season, Weidl left the OHS program to head up the Ottawa University women’s program and brought along his sister, Darby.

Aryus Jones was hired as the new OHS wrestling coach and clicked immediately with the Cyclones. He guided Ottawa to a first-, second- and third-place tournament finishes to open the 2021-22 season.

The Wellsville boys also had a historic year with league, district, regional and sub-state championships.

Wellsville senior Colby Stephens led the Eagles with his third-place performance at state in the 285-pound division.

Junior Ethan Elliott was sixth at 138. Junior Wyatt Bird took sixth at 160.

West Franklin’s Brent Lane is a veteran wrestling coach and official. He saw this as the right time to build a wrestling program. He successfully swayed the board and the program was born.

“We have kids roaming our halls that wrestling will benefit,” Lane said. “Just to give them another opportunity — another option — if they don’t want to play [basketball].

“I am fan that middle students should try every sport that they possibly could try to see what interested them the best. The more our kids are involved in activities, the better success they have in the classroom. Not to mention, the life lessons they learn that they can carry for the rest of their life.”

Lane said starting from the ground floor has its advantages.

“They won’t bring bad habits,” he said. “The interesting thing about wrestling is there are hundreds of different moves and hundreds of different counters. You can teach things one way and another way. You want to teach kids good habits. If we can develop good habits and put kids in position to be successful that is going to be the goal.”

OU BASEBALL

The Ottawa University baseball team found an extra gear late in the season and rode that momentum to a historic season.

Ottawa won a program-best 37 games and captured the program's second KCAC Tournament championship, its first since 1994, and qualified for the program's first NAIA Opening Round Tournament.

The Braves won their first NAIA postseason game since the 2005 season when they won two games at the Great Plains Region Tournament.

Ottawa went 13-5 in the final month and swept its way to to the KCAC tournament title.

“Down the stretch, we are finally healthy and all pulling in the same direction,” OU coach Gabe Grinder said. “We were beat up pretty bad this year. For about a month stretch, they fought through injuries and they were on the field trying to compete.

“We are playing our best down the stretch because we finally got into a rhythm. It comes down to having the right guys in place at the right time. We saw it blend together the past month to help us win a bunch of ball games. We started playing really good baseball down the stretch.”

OU senior first baseman Rylan Cratsenberg was named NAIA honorable mention All-American. He is the first OU baseball player to receive NAIA All-American honors since Aaron Marshall in 2014.

Cratsenberg finished the year with a .399 batting average, 83 hits, 68 runs scored, 11 doubles, 23 home runs (a school record), 73 RBIs, a .784 slugging percentage, 20 walks, was hit by a pitch nine times, had a .467 on base percentage, and had 15 stolen bases. He was ranked seventh in the NAIA in total put outs (412), eighth in home runs (23), 10th in total bases (163), 10th in total chances (434), 12th in runs per game (0.41), 18th in total hits (83), 19th in total RBI (73), 20th in put outs per game (7.3), 22nd in total bases per game (2.9), 23rd in total runs scored (68), 26th in slugging percentage (.784), 28th in chances per game (7.7), 31st in RBI per game (1.3), 32nd in total at bats (208), and 38th in runs scored per game (1.2). Cratsenberg was a first Team All-KCAC selection and was named KCAC Player of the Week once this past season.