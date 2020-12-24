OU men's wrestling team breaks into NAIA poll

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men’s wrestling team is gaining national attention.

The unseated Braves entered the NAIA rankings at No. 18. Ottawa had a program-best seven wrestlers ranked in the top 20 in the nation.

Ottawa third-year coach Colby Crank said the Braves are setting program history with their highest national team ranking and the most individuals ranked in program history.

Ryan Delforge is ranked 10th in the 149-pound division. Others ranked individually are: Gabriel McDuffie (157), No. 11; JD Perez (174), No. 20; Cameron Young-Leggett (184), No. 18; Carson Savage (197), No. 10; Benito Hernandez (285) and Dalton Sikes (285), Nos. 12 and No. 15.