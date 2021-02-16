OU qualifies six men wrestlers for nationals

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University men's wrestling secured the KCAC/Sooner National Qualifier Team Championship this past Saturday.

The Braves finished first overall out of nine teams and six braves qualified for Nationals. Bobby Robinson Jr., Ryan Delforge, JD Perez, Cameron Young-Leggett, Carson Savage and Benito Hernandez qualified for NAIA Nationals.

The NAIA National Tournament is March 5-6 in Wichita.

Here are how the OU wrestlers fared in the conference tourney:

133

Bobby Robinson Jr. finished first overall in the 133-pound weight division. Robinson Jr. won in his first match over Kolby Encinas (Oklahoma Wesleyan) by a 12-4 major decision. In the semifinal match, Robinson Jr. defeated Alex Pena (Wayland Baptist) by a 3-2 decision. Robinson Jr. secured first place by upending Kaden Goff (Bethany College) by a fall.

141

Parker Wright placed third in the 141-pound weight class. Wright won the first match on a 10-1 major decision over Bryan Pena (Wayland Baptist). In the semifinal match, Wright was defeated by La'Stot Pleasant (Wayland Baptist) in a 13-4 decision. Wright responded by winning in the consolation semifinals on a 9-1 major decision over Levi Youngwolfe (Oklahoma Wesleyan). Wright earned third place on a 2-0 decision over Moses Torres (Wayland Baptist).

149

Ryan Delforge earned second place in the 149-pound weight division. Delforge won his first match by defeating Jerome Cannon (Central Christian College) by a fall. In the semifinals, Delforge upended Jon McGowan (Oklahoma City) on an 8-2 decision. Delforge lost a heartbreaker to John Fox on a 5-4 decision in the first place match.

Melle Dye also competed in the 149-pound weight division. Dye fell in the first round on a 7-4 decision to Jerome Cannon (Central Christian College). Dye was upended by Xavier Torres (Wayland Baptist) on a 6-4 decision.

157

Gabriel McDuffie secured third place in the 157-pound weight class. McDuffie fell in his first match to Enis Ida (Texas Wesleyan). McDuffie responded with three straight wins to earn third place. McDuffie defeated Cordell Hunt by a fall. McDuffie earned another victory by fall over Christian Espinoza (Texas Wesleyan). In the third place match, McDuffie won by fall over Andrew Mahoney (Oklahoma Wesleyan)

Cordell Hunt competed in the 157-pound weight class. Hunt fell in his first round match to Brayden Smith (York College) on a 12-7 decision. Hunt was then upended by Gabriel McDuffie on a fall.

174

JD Perez finished second overall in the 174-pound weight division. Perez won by fall in the first match over Chase Pywell. In the semifinals, Perez won by fall over Micah Miller. Perez was defeated by Don Taylor (Texas Wesleyan) on a 12-10 sudden victory in the championship match.

Micah Miller placed fourth in the 174-pound weight division. Miller won a 12-4 decision over Jordan Duncan (Oklahoma City) in his first match. Miller fell to JD Perez by a fall in the semifinals. In the consolation semifinals, Miller upended Tyler Estep (Central Christian College) by a fall. Miller was defeated by Dailen Presgrove (Oklahoma Wesleyan) on a 10-2 major decision in the third place match.

187

Cameron Young-Leggett earned first place in the 187-pound weight division. Young-Leggett won by medical forfeit over David Taylor (Central Christian College) in the quarterfinals. Young-Leggett won his next match on a fall over Jarvis Echols (York College). In the first place match, Young-Leggett won a 4-2 decision over Chase Vincent (Oklahoma City) to capture the 187-pound weight division.

197

Carson Savage earned second place in the 197-pound weight division. Savage won by fall in his first match over Andres Villa (Oklahoma City). Savage defeated Marce Vasquez (York College) on a 9-4 decision. In the first place match, Savage was upended by Easton Rendleman (Oklahoma City) on a 6-3 decision.

285

Benito Hernandez won first place in the 285-pound weight division. Hernandez won by fall over Elwin Trejo (Bethany College) in the quarterfinals. Hernandez defeated Marcus Cave (York College) by a 6-2 decision in the semifinals. In the championship match, Hernandez won a 4-1 decision over Dalton Sikes to earn first place.

Dalton Sikes finished second overall in the 285-pound weight division. Sikes defeated Aaron Lopez (Oklahoma Wesleyan) by a fall in his first match. Sikes won a 6-3 decision over Noah Short (Central Christian College) in the quarterfinals. Sikes upended William Bennett (Wayland Baptist) by a fall in the semifinals. In the championship match, Sikes fell to Benito Hernandez and earned second.