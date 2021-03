By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University women's wrestling team had eight wrestlers compete at NAIA Nationals this weekend.

The eight wrestlers were Alessia Cokeley, JoNiesha Kennedy, Corinne Robertson, Lyric Gonsalves, Brittani Burgess, Derriane Morrison, Hannah Dickinson and Jythssel Mascorro. Ottawa finished 26th out of 31 teams at the national tourney.

Gonsalves, Dickinson and Mascorro won matches at the national tournament.