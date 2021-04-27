OU athletes receive KCAC honors
By The Herald Staff
Two Ottawa University athletes received KCAC honors. OU baseball player Holland Boan and softball player Allison Kearney were selected KCAC Player of the Week.
Boan, a junior designated hitter, hit .667 in three games against No. 7 Oklahoma Wesleyan University. He scored two runs, hit two doubles, had two home runs, drove in nine runs, had a 1.333 slugging percentage, walked twice, and had a .714 on base percentage.
Kearney, a sophomore second baseman, hit .429, scored five runs, hit two doubles, had three home runs, drove in 10 home runs, had a 1.214 slugging percentage, walked once, and had a .438 on base percentage in four games this past week.