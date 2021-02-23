OU baseball returns home after long break

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team is finally playing a home game.

The Braves will make their debut on their refurbished field Tuesday against Central Christian College. It will mark 667 days since the last home game at the end of the 2019 season.

Tuesday's game is the 11th meeting between Ottawa University and Central Christian College. The Braves lead the series, 8-2. Ottawa won the last meeting between the two teams, 9-8, in 10 innings on Feb. 19, 2013 in Ottawa. Ottawa won the first ever meeting between the teams during the 2002 season, 15-4. The Braves have not lost to the Tigers in Ottawa.

The Braves are coming off a split Monday in the Rube Foster Classic. Ottawa lost to No. 25 MidAmerica Nazarene University 16-2, but rebounded to take an 8-2 win over nationally-ranked Columbia College.

In the two games, the Braves hit .358, scored 10 runs, had 19 hits, a .528 slugging percentage, four walks, three hit by pitch, 15 strikeouts, a .419 on base percentage, and was 2-for-3 in stolen base attempts.

Holland Boan leads the Braves with a .583 batting average. Rylan Cratsenberg is the team's leader in RBI (4). Dillon Burris is Ottawa’s leader in ERA (0.00) and Yadiel Cruz leads Ottawa in strikeouts with seven.