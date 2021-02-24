Braves baseball spanks Central Christian on refurbished field

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team christened its refurbished turf field Tuesday with a 13-2 win over Central Christian College at Alumni Park.

It was the first home game since the end of the 2019 season. It was the second straight win for the Braves.

Ottawa took control of the game with six runs in the second inning. Ottawa added three in the third to open a 9-0 lead.

Matthew Aguilar, Holland Boan, Rylan Cratsenberg, and Zachary Spradlin had two hits apiece. Aguilar led Ottawa with four RBsI on two home runs.

Dillon Burris pitched in four innings, striking out four. Jeremy Husband struck out two in his one inning appearance.

Ottawa (2-3) plays a four-game series with Hastings College starting Friday at Alumni Park.