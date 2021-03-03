Ottawa baseball increases streak to 7 games

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team stretched its winning streak to seven games Tuesday with a 10-8 victory over Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri.

It was Ottawa's KCAC opener.

The game was tight early after Ottawa took a 3-0 lead. Avila tied it at 3-3 through two innings. The Braves scored twice in the third and seventh innings to take a 7-3 lead.

Avila tied the game at 7-7 with four runs in the seventh. Ottawa answered with three runs in the eighth.

Jeremiah Arellano went 5-for-6 at the plate with two runs scored.

Sheldon Paramore was 3-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored, and three RBIs.

Ottawa (7-3, 1-0) plays York College in a three game series at Alumni Park, starting Friday.