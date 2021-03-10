Missouri Valley cools down OU baseball team

The Ottawa University baseball team was swept by Missouri Valley College Tuesday afternoon at Alumni Park. MVC defeated Ottawa 11-7 and 10-6. The losses snapped a 10-game winning streak.

The opener went back-and-forth as Ottawa led 3-2 and 7-4 after four innings. MVC struck for five runs in the fifth inning.

Yaniel Ramos, Elliot Antonetty, and Rylan Cratsenberg had two hits apiece for the Braves.

Ottawa scored first in the nightcap with a run in the opening inning. The visitors answered with seven straight runs to take a 7-1 lead in the fifth inning.

Ottawa answered with Rylan Cratsenberg’s three-run home run to cut the deficit to 7-4 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Sheldon Paramore went 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored.

Ottawa (10-5, 4-0) plays at home this weekend against McPherson College in a three-game series.