By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team took a 6-3 victory over McPherson College on Monday afternoon at Alumni Park.

Ottawa broke open the game with four runs in the fifth inning to take a 5-1 lead. Rylan Cratsenberg hit his eighth home run of the season, a three-run shot, to spur Ottawa to the uprising.

Jeremiah Arellano had three hits in five at bats and one RBI.

Ottawa (11-7, 5-2) plays Tuesday against Saint Mary at home.