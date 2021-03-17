OU baseball uses timely hitting, pitching to notch win

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team won their second straight game Tuesday with a 4-2 victory over the University of Saint Mary Spires.

Ottawa pushed single runs across the plate in the fifth and eighth innings to snap a 2-2. Ottawa led 2-0 after four innings.

Jakob Edwards went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored. Jared Gray pitched in 4.2 innings, striking out four. Eric Reece earned the victory, only allowing one hit. Austin Warfel earned his second straight save.

Ottawa (12-7, 6-2) plays this weekend in three-game series against Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina.