OU baseball's late explosion downs Avila

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team scored seven runs in the final three innings to surge past Avila, 11-4, Tuesday at Alumni Park.

Avila tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the sixth inning. Ottawa answered with four runs in the sixth inning added three in the eighth.

Rylan Cratsenberg hit his 10th home run of the season, giving Ottawa a 5-4 lead to start the sixth inning rally. Matthew Aguilar had a two-run single to center, increasing the Brave lead to 7-4. Ben Koler's single to center scored Aguilar and Ottawa led 8-4.

Zachary Spradlin went 4-for-5 at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored.

Jared Gray pitched in 5.1 innings, striking out six.

Ottawa (14-9) plays Wednesday against Baker University in Baldwin City.