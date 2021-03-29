Braves baseball takes series from Southwestern

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team took two of three games in a weekend series against Southwestern in Winfield.

Ottawa swept the the first two games on Saturday, 7-1 and 10-4. Southwestern nipped the Braves, 9-8, Sunday in the finale.

The third game was a see-saw battle. Ottawa struck first with a run in the top of the first inning. Southwestern bats came alive in the fourth and fifth innings. The Moundbuilders scored two runs in each frame to take a 4-1 lead.

Ottawa answered with two runs each in sixth and seventh innings to take a 5-4 lead. Southwestern responded with four runs in the bottom of the seventh and one in the eighth to forge a 9-5 lead.

Ottawa rallied with three runs on two hits and three errors in the ninth inning.

Holland Boan had three hits, drove in two runs and scored a run to pace the Ottawa attack.

Ottawa was in complete control the series opener. Ottawa led 3-0 after the first inning. Ottawa added run in the fourth, two in the fifth and a run in the sixth.

Southwestern avoided the shut out with a run in the sixth inning.

Jakob Edwards had three hits, an RBI and a run scored. Jeremiah Arellano, Holland Boan, and Zachary Spradlin all had two hits apiece.

Stephen Norrel pitched eight innings with eight strikeouts and allowed five hits.

The middle game saw Ottawa battle from behind. Southwestern led 3-0 after three innings. The Braves answered with three runs on Elliot Antonetty’s three-run home run.

Ottawa took the lead in the fifth inning with three runs. Southwestern cut the deficit to 6-4 after five innings. Ottawa erupted for four runs in the seventh inning.

Ottawa (17-10, 10-5) plays Wednesday on the road against Missouri Valley College.