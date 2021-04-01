Braves baseball sets program mark with sweep

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University baseball team set another program mark Wednesday with a sweep of Missouri Valley College. Ottawa won 5-0 and 11-7.

The wins were the first over over MVC since April 14, 1910. The Vikings lead the series 9-4.

Ottawa used timely hitting and solid pitching in the opener. Dillon Burris tossed five innings. He allowed three hits and had six strikeouts.

Ottawa broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with two runs. Ottawa pushed across three runs in the seventh inning.

Ottawa rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the nightcap. Ottawa scored six runs on three hits in third inning to take a 7-3 lead. Ottawa added one in the fourth for an 8-3 advantage.

MVC came back with three runs in the bottom of the fourth to come within 8-6. Ottawa answered with two runs in the fifth and one in the seventh.

Rylan Cratsenberg had three hits in four at bats, driving in three and scoring one run.

Merrick Brown went 2-for-3 at the plate with one RBI and one run scored.

Ottawa (19-10, 10-5) plays Friday against Bethany College at Alumni Park.