Braves baseball offense explodes in middle game

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team lost two of three games this past weekend to Bethany.

Ottawa opened the three-game set with an 11-5 loss Friday at Alumni Park. The teams split Saturday’s doubleheader. The Braves won the opener —three hour and 12 minute slug fest — 24-13 in eight innings. Ottawa lost 7-6 in the nightcap.

The first game Saturday had lots of offense. Ottawa scored in every inning. Bethany scored six runs in the top of the second inning to erase Ottawa’s 5-0 lead.

Ottawa answered with three runs in the second and one in the third to take 9-5 lead. Bethany scored four in the top of the fourth to tie the game at 9-9. Ottawa answered with three in the bottom half for a 12-9 lead.

Ottawa scored three in the fifth frame for a 15-9 lead and led 16-10 after six innings. Both teams scored three in the seventh and eighth innings. Ottawa put the game away with five runs in the eighth inning.

The 24 runs came on 23 hits. It was the first time since Jan. 31, 2019, since Ottawa scored 20 or more runs in a game and the first time since Feb. 10, 2017, the Braves have had 23 hits.

Elliot Antonetty went 5-for-5 at the plate with seven RBIs, two runs scored, one double, and three home runs. Rylan Cratsenberg cracked four hits in five at bats, scored five runs and had five RBIs. He hit two home runs. He ranks 10th in the NAIA with 13 home runs.

Ottawa rallied from a 4-0 deficit after the top of first inning of the third game. Ottawa scored twice in the first inning to pull within 4-2.

Ottawa tied the game at 5-5 with three runs in the third inning. Bethany scored single runs in the fourth and fifth innings to lead 7-5. Ottawa scored one in the seventh inning.

Bethany scored six runs in the fifth inning to break open the first game of the series. Bethany snapped a 3-3 tie with that uprising.

Ottawa (20-12, 11-7) plays Tuesday on the road against the University of Saint Mary.