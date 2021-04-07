OU's Cratsenberg breaks single-season HR record

By The Herald Staff

Slugger Ryan Cratsenberg set a school record in powering the Ottawa University baseball team to a 7-4 win Tuesday over Saint Mary.

Cratsenberg went 3-for-4 at the plate with three RBIs, two runs scored, two home runs, and a walk. The two home runs broke the school record for home runs in a season. He has 15 home runs this season.

He hit a solo shot in the first inning to give Ottawa a 1-0 lead. The home run tied the season record of 14.

In the third, Cratsenberg smashed a two-run home run to break the record. It gave Ottawa a 5-0 lead.

The Braves (21-12) play Wednesday against Northwest Missouri State University.