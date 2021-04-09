Braves baseball rallies past No. 18 Tabor

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team never wavered in its quest for a signature victory.

Ottawa trailed No. 18 Tabor 7-1 after two innings. The Braves rallied for a wild 16-12 victory.

Ottawa began its comeback in the third inning with two runs. Tabor added a run in the third to take an 8-3 lead.

The Ottawa offense exploded for five runs in the sixth inning to tie the Bluejays. Holland Boan smashed a grand slam home run.

The game went back-and-forth the rest of the way. Tabor retook the lead with a run in the six. Ottawa plated three runs in the seventh on the strength of home runs by Zachary Spradlin and Ryan Cratsenberg, which was his 16th of the season.

Tabor scored twice in the seventh to knot the game at 11-11.

Ottawa answered with five runs on four hits in the eighth inning.

Spradlin had three hits, including a home run and four RBIs. Kyle Banister, Elliot Antonetty, Cratsenberg and Jeremiah Arellano had two hits apiece.

Ottawa (22-13, 13-7) and Tabor plays Saturday in a doubleheader in Hillsboro.