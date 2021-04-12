Braves baseball takes series from Tabor

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team took two of three games from nationally-ranked Tabor.

On Saturday, the Braves split the final two games. Ottawa took game one 8-7 and fell 10-1.

Rylan Cratsenberg had a big series for the Braves. In Saturday’s opener he went 3-for-5 at the plate with three RBI, two runs scored and two home runs. Those two home runs gave him 19 for the season and ascended him to the top spot in the NAIA.

Kyle Banister, Elliott Antonetty, Jeremiah Arellano, and Zachary Spradlin had two hits apiece in the first game.

Ottawa rallied fro, a 6-4 deficit to win the opener. Ottawa tied the game at 6-6 in the eighth, only to see Tabor retake the lead in the bottom of the inning.

Cratzenburg and Elliott smashed solo home runs in the top of the ninth to give Ottawa a 8-7 lead. It was the second home run of the game for both players.

Ottawa (23-14, 14-8) plays Tuesday against Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri.