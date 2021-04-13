KCAC honors OU's Cratsenberg for big week

By The Herald Staff

Ottawa University senior first baseman Rylan Cratsenberg has been named KCAC Player of the Week.

Cratsenberg hit .533 (8-for-15), scored eight runs, hit six home runs, drove in 11 runs, had a 1.733 slugging percentage, walked twice, was hit by a pitch once, had a .611 on base percentage, and stole two bases in four games last week. Cratsenberg set a new school record for single season home runs this past week and as of right now, his 19 home runs lead the NAIA.

The Braves play Tuesday against Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri.