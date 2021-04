By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team exploded for 11 runs in the sixth inning Tuesday to upend Avila, 13-3, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Ottawa trailed 3-2 heading into the sixth inning when the bats took off.

Jeremiah Arellano, Holland Boan, and Matthew Aguilar had two hits apiece.

Dillon Burris pitched in six innings with 11 strikeouts.

Ottawa (23-15, 15-8) plays Friday in a three-game series with Sterling College.