Braves squeeze past Sterling in extra innings

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team dusted off an old play to win an extra innings game.

Ottawa used a squeeze bunt by Matthew Aguilar in the bottom of the 10th inning Thursday to nip Sterling, 2-1, at Alumni Park.

It was a pitchers battle. Ottawa took the early lead on Elliot Antonetty’s eighth home run of the season in the second inning. Ottawa did not score again until the squeeze, which was set up by Kyle Banister’s triple.

Stephen Norrell pitched in nine innings, striking out 13. He only gave up two walks and five hits. The 13 strikeouts are the most by a Braves' pitcher since Jack Scalia struck out 21 in OU's victory over William Jewell College on April 29, 1970.

Ottawa (25-14, 16-8) plays Saturday in a doubleheader against Sterling.