Braves wins series with split against Sterling

By The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University baseball team keeps winning series. Ottawa split a doubleheader Saturday with Sterling College at Alumni Park to take the series from the Warriors, 2-1. OU fell 9-6, in the opener, but rebounded to take game two, 8-1.

Sterling scored six runs in the seventh inning of the opener to break open a close game. Kyle Banister was a 4-for-4 at the plate with two runs scored. Holland Boan had two hits and two runs scored.

Ottawa led the second game, 2-1, heading into the fifth inning where the Braves plated three runs to take a 5-1 lead.

Matthew Aguilar and Jeremiah Arellano had two hits apiece to pace the Ottawa attack. Hector Sepulveda pitched six innings with eight strikeouts and allowed four hits.

Ottawa (26-15, 17-9) plays Tuesday against Central Christian College in McPherson.